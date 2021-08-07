Healthy outlook as structure of Pudong branch hospital complete

The major structure of the new Pudong branch of Longhua Hospital of Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine has been completed.

The new branch in Hangtou Town is expected to open in January, 2023.

With 500 beds, the 837-million-yuan (US$129 million) project will target the Yangtze River Delta region offering high-quality medical services to patients from home and abroad.

In addition to common disease clinics, emergency and hospitalization services, the new branch will target major and complicated diseases and tumors.

The branch will improve the medical capability of the region, allowing people to access medical services closer to their homes.