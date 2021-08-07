News / Metro

Timeout for Ducks star Lin after COVID-19 infection

Beijing Ducks player Jeremy Lin has confirmed on Weibo he has COVID-19 and is being treated in Shanghai.
Jeremy Lin posts a photo of himself in a Shanghai hospital.

Lin tested positive on the third day of his quarantine after arriving in Shanghai from San Francisco. He had been given COVID-19 vaccines in the Unites States.

"I was shocked and a little panicked when I first learnt about the positive results," Lin wrote on his Weibo. "But soon, I calmed down … I am well aware that in the face of the virus, we must not shrink and be afraid. We must face it optimistically and overcome it." 

The former Warriors guard, who has mild symptoms, thanked Shanghai medical professionals for their care. 

He is very confident of the treatment plan and believes he will quickly recover and return to basketball courts.

He said he and his foundation would donate more to the worldwide fight against the coronavirus.

He also called on everybody to get vaccinated as soon as possible and take precautions to stay healthy.

Lin returned to the Beijing Ducks after he attempted an NBA comeback this past season by playing in the G League bubble with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

He played for the Ducks in 2019-20.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
