6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 3.

The second patient is a Spanish visiting relatives in Spain who arrived at the local airport on August 3.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Britain who arrived at the local airport on August 3 via the Netherlands.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on July 23.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Britain who arrived at the local airport on August 3 via Germany.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in Russia who arrived at the local airport on August 6.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 128 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,980 imported cases, 1,899 have been discharged upon recovery and 81 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.