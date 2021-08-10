News / Metro

187 cases of illegal fishing cracked on Yangtze River

Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0
Busts are part of a 3-year campaign of undercover investigation and surveillance to support aquatic conservation.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-08-10       0
187 cases of illegal fishing cracked on Yangtze River
Ti Gong

Shanghai market regulation officials make an inspection of seafood product.

Shanghai's market regulators have busted 187 cases contravening the 10-year ban on fishing in the Yangtze River since July last year, authorities said on Tuesday.

Fishing for productive purposes is banned in the aquatic life conservation areas of the Yangtze basin.

In total, 185,000 businesses have been inspected and 1.73 million inspections have been made on e-commerce platforms, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The crackdown particularly targets aquatic product trade markets, supermarkets and restaurants.

By monitoring online platforms, officials identified 219 clues linked to suspected offences. The monitoring of more than 11,000 advertisements led to 200 suspected illegal activities being uncovered.

The administration has ordered aquatic product processing companies and catering businesses to establish a strict checking and recording system for relevant products.

Undercover investigations have been done, and the administration said it would further enhance crackdown on the trade of relevant products via inspection, online monitoring, undercover investigation and tip-off.

The specific campaign by market watchdogs against illegal fishing will last for three years through June 2023.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     