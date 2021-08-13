5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from Malaysia, the UAE, Senegal, the Netherlands and the US.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese living in Malaysia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 8.

The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on August 9.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Senegal who arrived at the local airport on August 9.

The fourth patient is a Chinese traveling in the Netherlands who arrived at the local airport on August 10.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on August 10.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 146 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,011 imported cases, 1,914 have been discharged upon recovery and 97 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 372 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.