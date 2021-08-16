Game designers adapt skills to make climate change themes popular

Contestants vie to devise games that promote environmental protection in a unique way to the public.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

A climate change-themed game design and development competition was held in Huangpu District over the weekend to raise awareness of environmental protection.

The "Game for Good – 48hrs Game Jam" contest attracted 141 participants, 70 percent of them students. Forming 28 teams, they ultimately made 40 submissions.

The winning entries included a game designed to protect nature, a puzzle game tracking the melting-glacier living environment of polar bears, and a sandplay game called "Lost Sea Levels."

The jury was made up of experts and professors from New York University Shanghai, Communication University of China, Shanghai University and Communication University of Zhejiang.

Projects were assessed according to levels of innovation, visual effects and playing experience.

The three sub-themes of the competition were disaster prevention, energy saving and environmental protection, and biological ecology.

China's gaming industry has become increasingly regulated, and more original and mature works are emerging ahead of imitations, said Han Shuai, secretary general of Shanghai Online Game Association which provided guidance to the event.

The aim of the competition was to link NGOs in the environment sector with potential game developers to promote environmental protection in a unique way to the public. The winning works will be recommended to NGOs.