Tourism services resumed as city clears residential complex as low risk

Authorities warn cultural and tourist venues to strictly monitor measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Inter-provincial group tours and airline + accommodation packages have been resumed in the city as a medium-risk residential complex in Pudong New Area was designated as low risk at midnight Monday, city cultural and tourism authorities announced Tuesday.

The services are allowed to be resumed only when the city has no medium-risk areas, according to Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The suspension was imposed in the city on August 6.

Group tours to medium-and-high-risk regions are still banned, according to the administration.

City tourism operators are prohibited from receiving tour groups from medium-and-high-risk regions as well.

Shanghai authorities have ordered stronger and stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 after new locally transmitted cases were reported in many Chinese cities.

Cultural and tourist venues across the city should impose strict reservation, registration, temperature and health QR code checks, and control visitor numbers, the administration mandated.

Authorities have stepped up inspections at cultural and tourist venues, including theaters, entertainment areas, hotels, Internet cafes and scenic spots.