Police nab two suspects for expressway service station thefts

Thieves allegedly crossed highway on foot at night to steal from parked vehicles of drivers who stopped for a rest.

Two suspects have been caught for allegedly stealing from drivers who parked their cars at a service station on the G15 Expressway, Shanghai police said Wednesday.

Police in Jiading District started their investigation last month after a man surnamed Sun reported that he lost 3,300 yuan (US$510) in cash and two cartons of cigarettes while taking a rest at Zhuqiao Service Station on the expressway at 1am on July 18.

Sun parked his truck to use the service station's restroom and to fill his water bottle. He discovered the loss when he returned to the vehicle.

He had been away from the truck for just five minutes, police said.

Using surveillance camera footage, police identified two suspects involved in the theft and a few other similar robberies.

The pair allegedly crossed the expressway on foot late at night to steal from passing drivers and then escaped.

They were caught in a residential complex in the district on August 9 and have confessed to the thefts.

So far, police have found three victims of the thefts who lost over 5,000 yuan to the suspects.