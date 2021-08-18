News / Metro

Police nab two suspects for expressway service station thefts

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:16 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
Thieves allegedly crossed highway on foot at night to steal from parked vehicles of drivers who stopped for a rest.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:16 UTC+8, 2021-08-18       0
Edited by Chen Huizhi. Subtitles by Chen Huizhi.

Two suspects have been caught for allegedly stealing from drivers who parked their cars at a service station on the G15 Expressway, Shanghai police said Wednesday.

Police in Jiading District started their investigation last month after a man surnamed Sun reported that he lost 3,300 yuan (US$510) in cash and two cartons of cigarettes while taking a rest at Zhuqiao Service Station on the expressway at 1am on July 18.

Sun parked his truck to use the service station's restroom and to fill his water bottle. He discovered the loss when he returned to the vehicle.

He had been away from the truck for just five minutes, police said.

Using surveillance camera footage, police identified two suspects involved in the theft and a few other similar robberies.

The pair allegedly crossed the expressway on foot late at night to steal from passing drivers and then escaped.

They were caught in a residential complex in the district on August 9 and have confessed to the thefts.

So far, police have found three victims of the thefts who lost over 5,000 yuan to the suspects.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     