City sees decline in work-related injuries

Shanghai has seen continuous declines in work-related injuries. Last year, it identified 40,500 such injuries, a 9.19 percent decrease from the previous year.

Shanghai has seen continuous declines in work-related injuries. Last year, it identified 40,500 such injuries, a 9.19 percent decrease from the previous year.

About 57,300 people received compensation from work injury insurance last year, 10.22 percent fewer than in 2019. On average, however, each injured person claimed 61,800 yuan (US$9,535), more than 7 percent higher than in 2019.

The work injury insurance compensation level has been on the rise. In January, the allowance standards for the four tiers of disabilities were increased by 336 to 421 yuan per month.

Those injured before the end of last year who could not take care of themselves had their care fees increased by 228 to 379 yuan per month, depending on their conditions.

Relatives of workers with work-related fatalities had their pensions increased 88 yuan each month.

While increasing pensions, the city has been decreasing the costs of insurance premiums to reduce burdens on employers as part of improving its business environment.

The work injury insurance premium rate from May 1 to April 30, 2022 has been lowered by 20 percent from the previous year.

According to the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, by the end of 2020 about 10.82 million people had signed up for work-related injury insurance in the city.