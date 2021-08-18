Doc appointed chief medical officer for Shanghai athletes at games

Zhang Changqing from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital will oversee team treatments at 14th National Games of China next month.

Zhang Changqing from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital has been appointed as chief medical officer of the Shanghai delegation to the 14th National Games of China next month in Shaanxi Province.

The sports event, which takes place every four years, is the highest level of sports competition in the nation. This year's event will run between September 15 and 27.

Zhang said the orthopedics department of Shanghai Sixth has good experience in bone joint movement and injury as well as treatment and rehabilitation of athletes' sporting injuries.

"We are not only good at treating acute injuries but also following up recovery after surgery. All medical officers will focus not only on athletes' injury treatment but also ensure they can return to the field as soon as possible," he said.

"I will work with the medical team to offer good service to all athletes participating in the national games, and also cooperate with the sports authority to develop a whole-process management of injury prevention, treatment and rehabilitation for Shanghai athletes," Zhang said.