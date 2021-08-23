﻿
News / Metro

Timely cop help spurs girl to enroll in police college

A Songjiang District girl overcame her hesitation and decided to sign up for a police college after being helped by local cops the night before the college entrance exams.
Ti Gong

The girl seeks help at the Zhongshan Police Station in suburban Songjiang District on the evening of June 6 after finding out that she had lost her ID card.

Timely help from local police helped push a teenage girl to overcome her hesitation and enroll in a police college.

The girl, from Songjiang District, received precious help from police the night before the crucial national college entrance exams in June, an incident that left a lasting impression on her.

Her father, surnamed Gao, visited the Zhongshan Police Station in the suburban district in person and thanked the police officers for helping his daughter, police said on Monday.

Gao's wife and their daughter sought help at the police station at 8pm on June 6 after finding out that the girl had lost her ID card. Students are required to present their ID cards when taking the national college entrance exams.

To better serve the students, Songjiang police had introduced green channels for ID card application services at all police stations before the exams this year. Gao's daughter, who was nervous when going to the police, got her new ID card in just one hour.

"The police officers also comforted my daughter and encouraged her to do her best in the exams," Gao said.

Gao said his daughter had intended to sign up for a police college even before the exams but was hesitating. He and his wife thought police college would be too tough for a girl.

"After that night, we were ever so grateful to the police and were sure that our daughter would join them on the worthy job," he said. "Our daughter had the same belief."

The girl was enrolled by the National Police University for Criminal Justice in Baoding City, Hebei Province, and is currently taking sports tests at the university.

Gao was especially thankful to Li Hui, the police officer who was summoned by the police station after work to deal with his daughter's new ID card.

"I hope my daughter will become a police officer who serves people like officer Li," he said.

Ti Gong

Gao (right), the girl's father, visited the police station in person to thank officer Li Hui (middle) and her colleagues.

﻿
