﻿
News / Metro

Highway ramps to be razed for rail, expressway projects

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-08-23       0
Part of a key elevated highway on the outskirts will be demolished to make way for the construction of a new railway, an expressway and a subway to connect Shanghai's two airports.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:34 UTC+8, 2021-08-23       0
Highway ramps to be razed for rail, expressway projects
Imaginechina

The Jiading-Minhang Elevated Highway.

Part of a key elevated highway on the southwest outskirts of Shanghai will be demolished to make way for the construction of a new railway, an expressway and a subway to connect the city's two airports.

Two ramps of the Jiading-Minhang Elevated Highway will be closed to traffic from Friday night for the demolition project. Another ramp has already been shut down since June 4, according to Shanghai Chengtou Highway Investment Group, the project's main builder.

Drivers and several bus routes will have to detour via nearby roads on the ground over the following two years and four months for the construction.

After the completion of the several key transport projects both above and underground, the ramps will be rebuilt with some improvements to restore traffic in the node area connecting Jiuting in Songjiang District and Qibao in Minhang.

The section of the elevated highway serves as the main artery in the city's southwest. A large number of vehicles drive to or from downtown via the highway and surrounding roads during rush hours every day, posing a great challenge for the demolition work, Tian Haiyang, one of the project's chief engineer, said.

"The ramps are only 4.8 meters from the Shanghai-Kunshan Railway and close to the Xiaolaigang River," Tian revealed.

The construction team has made three dimensional screening on the site to conduct precious construction work, he added.

Highway ramps to be razed for rail, expressway projects
Shanghai Chengtou Highway Investment Group / Ti Gong

Two ramps of the Jiading-Minhang Elevated Highway will be closed to traffic from Friday night.

To reduce the impact on the busy traffic in the region, the city's transport authority has expanded the capacity of nearby roads and optimized traffic lamps, according to Chai Jingwen, an officer with the city's traffic police.

Zhongchun Road, for instance, has been expanded into six lanes from four, while Laiting Road N. has had an additional vehicle lane from the previous two lanes, Chai said.

Furthermore, the Jiudu Road Toll Station of the G50 Expressway will offer free pass to vehicles for two years, starting from Friday night, during the project work.

"We will take the opportunity to further improve the traffic management and facilities in the key region," Chai stated.

The 7.2-kilometer Caobao Road Expressway – to be built after the demolition – starts from the Jiading-Minhang Elevated Highway to Caobao and Guiping roads. The new expressway is expected to relieve the pressure on the Yan'an Road W. Elevated Highway and the G50 Expressway, according to the group.

The 68.6-km airport express line, another key project to run beneath the area, is expected to shorten travel time between Hongqiao and Pudong airports to less than 40 minutes from 90 minutes on completion in 2024. The line will have nine stations across Xuhui and Minhang districts as well as the Pudong New Area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Qibao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     