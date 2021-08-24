9 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are one Albanian, one Briton and seven Chinese returning from Japan, the UAE, Thailand and the US. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

Nine imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 10.



The second patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on August 16.



The third patient is an Albanian who arrived at the local airport on August 19.

The fourth patient is a Chinese traveling in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on August 7.

The fifth patient is a Briton who arrived at the local airport on August 20.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on August 21.

The seventh patient is a Chinese traveling in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on August 21.

The eighth patient, a Chinese living in the United States, and the ninth patient, a Chinese working in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on August 21.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 71 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,067 imported cases, 1,957 have been discharged upon recovery and 110 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are currently undergoing test.

Of all the 378 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.