Pandemic control guidelines issued for a healthy new semester

  13:55 UTC+8, 2021-08-31
Local health authorities have issued tips and guidelines for students regarding the prevention and control of the spread of COVID-19 when the new semester starts on Wednesday.

Students are advised to bring masks, disinfectant wipes and paper tissues with them to school. After entering the classroom, clean paper bags can be used to store masks.

Students should wear masks while taking public transportation, entering and leaving the school gates, and in other public places where close contact with others occurs, said the Shanghai Health Promotion Office.

Hand washing, social distancing and good ventilation in classrooms are important, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
