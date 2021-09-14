6 new imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are five Chinese returning from the UAE, the UK, Sri Lanka, Guinea and one South Korean. Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 6.

The second patient is a Chinese living in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on September 7.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on September 10.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the local airport on September 10.

The fifth patient is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on September 10.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the local airport on September 10.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 92 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,167 imported cases, 2,069 have been discharged upon recovery and 98 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 368 have been discharged upon recovery and six are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.