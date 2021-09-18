2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in city

They are two Chinese returning from Ethiopia and the US. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 14.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on September 14.

Both patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 60 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,174 imported cases, 2,090 have been discharged upon recovery and 84 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 370 have been discharged upon recovery and four are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.