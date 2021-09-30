﻿
2 komodo dragons make their debut visit to Shanghai Zoo

The male and female newcomers are settling into a 'wild' habitat that simulates their natural living environment.
  • A pair of komodo dragons are settling into their new home at Shanghai Zoo.





Don't be alarmed by two newcomers to Shanghai Zoo in Changning District.

The pair of komodo dragons are making the zoo their home from Wednesday.

It is the first time for members of this lizard family to be seen in Shanghai. The male and female are about three years old and are 1.5 meters long.

The zoo has prepared an area simulating their living environment in the wild and they feed off chicken, beef and rats.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Changning
Shanghai Zoo
﻿
﻿
