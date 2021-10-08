Otter at animal park saves visitor's cell phone

It was a sweet surprise that a small-clawed otter at Shanghai Wild Animal Park "picked" a cell phone accidentally dropped in water by a visitor on Thursday.

The incident happened while people were listening to the science popularization of otters at the park at noon on Thursday.

You Tiao, the small-clawed otter, acted quickly when the mobile phone fell in water.

"He thought it was rubbish and immediately rushed to the item," said Ni Li, a park staffer.

The owner of the cell phone said the otter deserves a banner praising his act.

Four-year-old You Tiao is active, naughty and the smartest otter at the park, according to Ni.