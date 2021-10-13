﻿
Town in Qingpu District in full swing for international expo

Xujing Town in Qingpu District has been fervent in preparation for the upcoming fourth China International Import Expo, officials said on Tuesday.
Ti Gong

Xujing Town

Hu Min / SHINE

Residents dance at Shanghong Community Center of Xujing Town.

The town is where the venue of the expo, the National Exhibition and Convention Center, is located.

A grid management mechanism has been implemented over an 8-square-kilometer area around the exhibition and convention center.

"The highest standards of cleanliness have been put in place, and the goal is that streets near the center are clean enough even for people to sit without getting dirty," said Chen Yu, deputy Party secretary and director of Xujing.

"Meanwhile, 24-hour patrolling will be enhanced during the CIIE to thwart disturbances such as unauthorized street vendors and nighttime construction work near the center," he said.

The town also mapped out its ambitious development plan for the next five years.

Hu Min / SHINE

An area for children at the Shanghong Community Center of Xujing Town.

"Xujing will be developed into a town of innovation, vitality, quality, intelligence and ecology," said Pan Enhua, Party secretary of Xujing. "The spillover effect of the CIIE will be further magnified."

An international trade platform will be forged and company headquarters in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) and trade, medical devices and instruments, and digital economy industries will be introduced.

A "15-minute community life circle" is being created in the town, and traffic, culture and education, medical treatment, and commercial facilities will be improved. The idea is that all life's basic needs and necessities can be available within a 15-minute radius.

The layout of parks, green spaces and bodies of water will be further optimized and improved.

Covering 1,200 square meters, the Shanghong Community Center of Xujing consists of a playing area for children, a barbershop, a canteen for elderly residents, medical treatment facilities, and activity rooms for table tennis, dancing, and fitness, which are meant to enrich residents' leisure time and lift their sense of happiness and belonging.

"The center is almost like my second home as I visit here every day," said a retiree surnamed Zhang. "It satisfies all residents' needs, and you will never feel bored here."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
