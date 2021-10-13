'Global Medicine Valley' to rise in northern Shanghai

Shanghai plans to create a "Global Medicine Valley" along Meilan Lake in northern Baoshan District to further enhance the city's biopharmaceutical industry.

Ti Gong

The North Shanghai Biomedical Industrial Park in Luodian Town will implement the city government's strategy to make Zhangjiang High-Tech Park a major biopharmaceutical research and development center along with multiple manufacturing bases across the city, said Chen Mingbo, vice secretary-general of the Shanghai government.

"The 'Global Medicine Valley' along Meilan Lake is expected to enhance Shanghai's international influence on the biopharmaceutical sectors," Chen told the China Bio-Innovation Conference 2021.

Academicians, scientists, industrial leaders and officials from the world's top biopharmaceutical firms attended the conference, which is also the 7th International Symposium on Biopharmaceutical Innovation and Development, to give suggestions on the development of Baoshan's medicine park.

Top experts including Deng Zixin from the China Academy of Social Sciences were appointed members of an expert panel to guide the park's development.

Ti Gong

Last year, Shanghai's biopharmaceutical industry was valued at 600 billion yuan (US$92.3 billion) with a gross industrial output of 140 billion yuan.

A total of 18 of the top 20 global pharma giants and 17 out of the top 20 medical device companies have set up their businesses in the city.

Baoshan aims to become a focal area in the Yangtze River Delta region's biomedical industry footprint. The district has a goal of becoming a new landmark for Shanghai's biomedical sectors as well as a new hotspot containing the full industrial chain for China's biomedical industry, according to the district government.

The park in Luodian, one of the five specialized biomedical parks in Shanghai, plans to attract over 100 companies with a scale exceeding 30 billion yuan. Luodian town was once the biggest marketplace in the area, known as "Golden Luodian," dating back to the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368).

The existing Luodian and Baoshan industrial parks will offer sufficient land resources, standard factory buildings and office space to meet the demands of corporate headquarters, research and development, as well as production.

Leading companies from both home and abroad, including CanSinoBIO, Bao Pharma and Guosheng, have signed agreements to develop bases in the park.