﻿
News / Metro

Streamlined services at renovated Shanghai First Maternity

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:48 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0
The west branch of the Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital on Changle Road in downtown Jing'an District has completed its four-year renovation.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:48 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0

The west branch of the Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital on Changle Road in downtown Jing'an District has completed its four-year renovation, hospital officials announced on Sunday.

The hospital, which started operations in 1947, moved to the site on Changle Road in 1950 and established a Pudong site in 2013.

The two branches have coordinated to offer obstetric and gynecological services to local residents as well as patients from other part of the country and overseas. The hospital delivers the largest number of newborn babies each year in the city.

Medical services continued at the hospital during the renovation.

After the renovation, the Puxi branch has a better allocation to streamline medical processes for the convenience of patients.

The site was formerly a rehabilitation facility designed by French architect Alexandre Leonard.

Streamlined services at renovated Shanghai First Maternity
Ti Gong

The waiting room of the renovated Puxi branch of the Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital.

Streamlined services at renovated Shanghai First Maternity
Ti Gong

The hospital has a beautiful exterior.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     