Streamlined services at renovated Shanghai First Maternity

The west branch of the Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital on Changle Road in downtown Jing'an District has completed its four-year renovation, hospital officials announced on Sunday.

The hospital, which started operations in 1947, moved to the site on Changle Road in 1950 and established a Pudong site in 2013.

The two branches have coordinated to offer obstetric and gynecological services to local residents as well as patients from other part of the country and overseas. The hospital delivers the largest number of newborn babies each year in the city.

Medical services continued at the hospital during the renovation.

After the renovation, the Puxi branch has a better allocation to streamline medical processes for the convenience of patients.

The site was formerly a rehabilitation facility designed by French architect Alexandre Leonard.

Ti Gong