Shengzhou hopes to become scenic 'backyard garden' of Shanghai

  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-10-23       0
Shengzhou City has signed cooperation agreements with Shanghai in cultural and tourism fields as local authorities seek closer ties.
Ti Gong

The countryside boasts brilliant colors.

Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of Shengzhou.

Shengzhou City in the eastern part of Zhejiang Province has signed cooperation agreements with Shanghai in cultural and tourism fields as local authorities seek closer ties.

Tickets to tourist attractions in Shengzhou and accommodation coupons will be distributed to Shanghai residents by local authorities.

Travel agencies from Shengzhou and their counterparts in Shanghai inked a number of cooperation agreements in Shanghai on Friday to deepen cooperation between the two cities and promote resource sharing, thus achieving a win-win development of their cultural and tourism industries.

A scenic lakeside.

Ti Gong

A mountain backdrop.

Ti Gong

A Yueju Opera performance.

The cooperation will center on Shengzhou's cultural and tourism itineraries, involving one-day, two-day tours, education trips and health-oriented tours, according to the Shengzhou City Culture, Radio and Television and Tourism Administration.

Shengzhou has more to offer than natural beauty. It is also the hometown of Wang Xizhi (AD 303-361), known as the "sage of Chinese calligraphy," the heart of the ancient "Tang Poems Road of East Zhejiang," and the birthplace of Yueju Opera, said Wang Zhenghao, director of the administration.

Shanghai is an important tourist source market of Shengzhou, which aims to be a "backyard garden" of Shanghai and even the whole Yangtze River Delta region, said Wang.

Shengzhou also boasts attractions such Nanshan Mountain scenic area and Chongren Ancient Town.

Ti Gong

Chongren Ancient Town.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
