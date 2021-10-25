Chrysanthemum festival in full bloom at Shanghai park

The monthlong 2021 Shanghai Chrysanthemum Exhibition will kick off at Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District on Tuesday.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibition comprises four outdoor display areas featuring 10 big landscapes, enabling visitors to appreciate flowers from around the world in the city.

The chrysanthemum menagerie also includes the display of Chinese chrysanthemum culture and art via poems, paintings and stories related to the flower.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

There will be eight additional attractions featuring green sculptures, flower landscapes and gardens, presenting enchanting autumn scenery.

In total, about 200,000 pots of chrysanthemums will be on display.

A chrysanthemum bazaar featuring chrysanthemum-related cultural and innovative products will be held as well.

Traditional crafts such as paper-cutting and Chinese knots will be shown at the bazaar.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

River and forest landscapes with chrysanthemums abound will be part of the display.

A DIY event turning plant waste into artwork and a flower arrangement activity will enrich visitors' experiences.

After the exhibition, nearly 1,000 pots of chrysanthemums of about 50 different varieties will be given to residents for free as gifts, according to the park operator.