2 imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Mali and Italy. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 22.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Italy who arrived at the local airport on October 23.

Both patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 62 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,328 imported cases, 2,275 have been discharged upon recovery and 53 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.