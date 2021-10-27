﻿
News / Metro

Huaiyang culinary delights on high-speed trains

Ten set meals, featuring signature Huaiyang cuisine, are being served on 30 high-speed trains passing through Yancheng Station and Yangzhou East Station in Jiangsu Province.
Ti Gong

Passengers enjoy the Huaiyang cuisine set meals on a high-speed train.

Ti Gong

Thumbs-up for the set-meal food.

A feast of authentic Yancheng and Yangzhou delicacies is being cooked up on some high-speed railway trains starting from Wednesday.

Ten set meals featuring signature Huaiyang cuisine are being served on 30 high-speed railway trains passing through Yancheng Station and Yangzhou East Station, both in Jiangsu Province, China Railway Shanghai Group said on Wednesday.

The menu includes Yangzhou shizitou (stewed meatballs), Yangzhou saltwater-stewed geese and Yangzhou fried rice, some representative dishes of Huaiyang cuisine.

Each set meal costs either 40 (US$6.15) or 60 yuan.

The menu will be updated in different seasons using fresh ingredients, the group said.

Huaiyang cuisine, along with Cantonese, Shandong and Sichuan cuisines, comprises China's four great culinary traditions.

  • One of the set-meal boxes



Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
