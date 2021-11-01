﻿
News / Metro

New technologies, products to make debut at 4th CIIE

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:27 UTC+8, 2021-11-01       0
New products and technologies from multiple leading overseas firms based in Shanghai's downtown will make their global debuts at the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE).
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:27 UTC+8, 2021-11-01       0
New technologies, products to make debut at 4th CIIE
Imaginechina

Visitors take photos at the exhibition hall of Lego Group during the 3rd CIIE.

New products and technologies from multiple leading overseas firms based in Shanghai's downtown will make their global debuts at the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which will begin on Friday.

Thirty overseas companies based in Xuhui District will take part in the CIIE this year, the same with that of 2020, said Dong Wenyao, director of the Xuhui Commerce Commission. They include 14 multinational headquarters such as Mondelēz, Emerson and Adidas, he said.

The companies have brought latest technologies, products and services to the CIIE this year, many of which are publicized for the first time globally, Dong said.

A giant automated 3D spinner, for instance, will be unveiled at the textile section of the expo. The machine, developed by Uniqlo, can finish weaving a tailored skirt with a single yarn and within several minutes.

The Japanese clothing brand participated to the CIIE for the first time in 2020 and has signed contracts for the CIIE in 2022, an official with the company said.

New technologies, products to make debut at 4th CIIE
Imaginechina

Uniqlo's exhibition at the 3rd CIIE in 2020

Many high-tech products and low-carbon solutions will be released by 3M at the CIIE for the first time.

They include a separation and filtration method to support the research and production of vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company will also release a new thermal insulation material based on astronautical technologies and a high noise reduction earplug.

Fresenius Medical Care will release cutting-edge hemodialysis facilities that allow patients to receive hemodialysis at home.

Renowned yeast manufacturer Lesaffre will unveil its new highland barley bread in cooperation with a high-tech company in Tibet Autonomous Region. The new product is part of the company's efforts to support China's poverty elimination and rural vitalization campaigns.

"The annual CIIE has become the touchstone for new products and technologies to the Chinese market," said an official with Lego Group, a four-time participant at CIIE.

The group has released a series of new products to promote the traditional cultures, which have been popular among Chinese consumers, the official said.

Thanks to the spillover effect of CIIE, there are over 300 retail stores of Lego, scattering in over 80 Chinese cities, comparing with 100 in 2019.

New technologies, products to make debut at 4th CIIE
Imaginechina

The exhibition of French yeast manufacturer Lesaffre at the 3rd CIIE.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Adidas
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     