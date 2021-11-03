﻿
Disney resort ready for reopening after two-day suspension

  09:42 UTC+8, 2021-11-03       0
Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown suspended operations in the past two days according to directives on pandemic prevention and control.
Dong Jun / SHINE

Shanghai Disney Resort on Wednesday morning

Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown, which were closed for two days due to a COVID-19 investigation, are ready to resume operations today.

Disneyland will operate from 10am to 7pm, and Disneytown from 10am to 9pm, according to the Shanghai Disney Resort.

The resort was put under temporary lockdown on Sunday evening to cooperate with COVID-19 investigation in another province, when visitors and staff took nucleic acid testing before leaving.

Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown then suspended operations on Monday and Tuesday according to directives on pandemic prevention and control.

Its cast members and third-party employees have completed two nucleic acid tests within 48 hours. All of them have tested negative. The environment samples also returned negative.

All those who had been to Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown on October 30-31 were also asked to conduct nucleic acid tests and no positive results have been reported.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Security guards are on duty on Wednesday morning.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Visitors are going to Shanghai Disneyland.

Dong Jun / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
