3 imported coronavirus cases confirmed in Shanghai

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 1.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Benin who arrived at the local airport on November 2.

The third patient is a German who arrived at the local airport on November 2.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 117 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,370 imported cases, 2,309 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.