Nanyue District looks to Shanghai for tourists

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Nanyue District in Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, has stepped up tourist and cultural cooperation with Shanghai, with an eye to the large East China cultural and tourist market.

A number of strategic cooperation agreements in tourism were signed by the district with education institutions, e-commerce platforms, chambers of commerce and travel agencies in Shanghai over the weekend.

The launch of a high-speed train named after Hengshan Mountain, the main tourist attraction of Nanyue District, was marked over the weekend.

G1353 has 12 stations in Shanghai and provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Hunan, and the whole journey lasts five hours and 35 minutes.

Ti Gong

The carriages of the train have been decorated with elements featuring the mountain.

Authorities from Nanyue District released preferential tourism policies and several tourist routes via livestreaming, inviting residents from East China to make a trip when the latest outbreak of COVID-19 ebbs.

The district is on the track of building a world-class cultural and tourist destination.

Mt Hengshan is among China's "Five Sacred Mountains." A culture festival, temple fair and starry sky festival are held in Nanyue District every year, which records over 13 million visits from tourists annually.