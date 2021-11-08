Quicker and better in-vitro diagnostic product released at CIIE

Roche Diagnostics will enhance its cooperation with Nanjing Realmind Biotech Co to boost China's domestic development of in-vitro diagnostic ability.

Roche Diagnostics will enhance its cooperation with Nanjing Realmind Biotech Co to boost China's domestic development of in-vitro diagnostics, the two companies announced at the 4th China International Import Expo.

With this partnership, Roche Diagnostics will become the sole agency of one of Realmind's key products called MCL60, which can compile data on many biomarkers for myocardial injury, inflammation and cancer as well as data on hormone levels and thyroid function.

The first batch of products has been completed and will offer better in-vitro diagnostic solutions in clinical practice and benefit more patients through quicker and more comprehensive screening, industry insiders said.

Roche Diagnostics said it will continue cooperation with Chinese companies to develop products and services in line with the needs of Chinese patients.