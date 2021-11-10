﻿
News / Metro

Health services available at all time during CIIE

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:56 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0
Huashan Hospital said its nucleic acid testing location has offered over 12,000 checks for CIIE staff and participants and received over 8,000 samples collected inside the venue.
Huashan Hospital's Hongqiao branch, a city-level hospital located close to Hongqiao airport and the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the venue for the China International Import Expo, said its nucleic acid testing location has served over 12,000 checks for CIIE staff and participants and received over 8,000 samples collected inside the venue during this year's event.

The hospital has provided health services since the first expo. So far, it has received a total of 163 CIIE-related emergency patients during the previous three events. This year, it received 56 emergency patients by Monday night, Zhao Chongbo, vice president of Huashan Hospital's Hongqiao branch, told a livestreaming health program launched by the Shanghai Health Commission at the CIIE.

"To manage a sudden increase of nucleic acid testing demand, we have prepared movable testing labs, which can be transported in vehicles to meet emergency requirements," he said.

He said all departments at the hospital are on call 24 hours a day to serve the CIIE, and green channels are on standby if needed.

"A patient transportation network connecting Hongqiao airport, Hongqiao railway station and the CIIE venue with the hospital is also available at all time to ensure smooth and quick operation," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
