Healthcare companies bring products to CIIE in chewable gummy form

Healthcare products at the CIIE are no longer tablets or capsules but jelly and candy. The jellies are more easily consumed by younger children.

To cater to younger children, some healthcare products at the China International Import Expo have diversified from tablets and capsules. Instead, they've released jelly and gummy candies that can be taken much more easily.

Japanese cosmetics and health food maker FANCL this year released for the first time in Asia two health-related jelly products called Deep Charge Collagen Stick Jelly and White Force Stick Jelly.

"FANCL is an old friend of CIIE and has attended the expo for four years," said Kohji Yamaguchi, general manager of FANCL (Shanghai) Business Consulting Limited. "This year we brought several new products, and an important one is the jelly."

"We broke the collagen into micromolecules in the jelly, which are easily absorbed," he said. "One jelly stick is one dose, and it's more acceptable to youth with its sweet and sour taste."

The Deep Charge Collagen Stick Jelly contains "HTC Collagen," which is easily absorbed, in the amount of 3,000 mg of formula per dose, plus "Rose Bud Extract" that suppresses collagen breakdown and vitamin C that aids collagen synthesis.

The other supplement, White Force Stick Jelly, aims to promote luminous and beautiful skin. It features a blend of artichoke extract as well as patented ingredients that work on sun damage in its initial stage and help skin regain its luminosity. It also contains vitamin C and niacin that promote skin health.

Another debut product, Immunity Support Chewable Tablets, contains a special strain of lactic acid bacteria. The bacteria can act on certain cells and activate the immune system. And the chewable effervescent tablets are lemon yogurt flavored with vitamin C and vitamin D included.

Yamaguchi told Shanghai Daily that other than getting a health check at the booth, consumers who are not able to come to the site can also visit a WeChat application for information and interaction.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Australian genomic life science company EZZ Life Science has brought its gummies to the CIIE as well.

The gummy bear product EZZ Magic Gummy in the shape of a koala, containing collagen as well as hyaluronic acid, is rich in vitamin C and can improve overall health and skin quality.

Another EZZ Sweet Dream Gummy can help relieve stress before going to bed. It contains probiotics, Australian blood lime, and blueberry, which can help ease brain activity and eliminate muscle fatigue while improving immunity.