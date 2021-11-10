﻿
News / Metro

Healthcare companies bring products to CIIE in chewable gummy form

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  19:58 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0
Healthcare products at the CIIE are no longer tablets or capsules but jelly and candy. The jellies are more easily consumed by younger children.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  19:58 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0

To cater to younger children, some healthcare products at the China International Import Expo have diversified from tablets and capsules. Instead, they've released jelly and gummy candies that can be taken much more easily.

Japanese cosmetics and health food maker FANCL this year released for the first time in Asia two health-related jelly products called Deep Charge Collagen Stick Jelly and White Force Stick Jelly.

"FANCL is an old friend of CIIE and has attended the expo for four years," said Kohji Yamaguchi, general manager of FANCL (Shanghai) Business Consulting Limited. "This year we brought several new products, and an important one is the jelly."

"We broke the collagen into micromolecules in the jelly, which are easily absorbed," he said. "One jelly stick is one dose, and it's more acceptable to youth with its sweet and sour taste."

The Deep Charge Collagen Stick Jelly contains "HTC Collagen," which is easily absorbed, in the amount of 3,000 mg of formula per dose, plus "Rose Bud Extract" that suppresses collagen breakdown and vitamin C that aids collagen synthesis.

The other supplement, White Force Stick Jelly, aims to promote luminous and beautiful skin. It features a blend of artichoke extract as well as patented ingredients that work on sun damage in its initial stage and help skin regain its luminosity. It also contains vitamin C and niacin that promote skin health.

Another debut product, Immunity Support Chewable Tablets, contains a special strain of lactic acid bacteria. The bacteria can act on certain cells and activate the immune system. And the chewable effervescent tablets are lemon yogurt flavored with vitamin C and vitamin D included.

Yamaguchi told Shanghai Daily that other than getting a health check at the booth, consumers who are not able to come to the site can also visit a WeChat application for information and interaction.

Healthcare companies bring products to CIIE in chewable gummy form
Ti Gong

Deep Charge Collagen Stick Jelly

Healthcare companies bring products to CIIE in chewable gummy form
Ti Gong

Immunity Support Chewable Tablets

Australian genomic life science company EZZ Life Science has brought its gummies to the CIIE as well.

The gummy bear product EZZ Magic Gummy in the shape of a koala, containing collagen as well as hyaluronic acid, is rich in vitamin C and can improve overall health and skin quality.

Another EZZ Sweet Dream Gummy can help relieve stress before going to bed. It contains probiotics, Australian blood lime, and blueberry, which can help ease brain activity and eliminate muscle fatigue while improving immunity.

Healthcare companies bring products to CIIE in chewable gummy form
Ti Gong

EZZ Magic Gummy

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
China International Import Expo
CIIE
HTC
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     