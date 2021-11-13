Experts take action to curb rise of diabetes

The incidence of diabetes among Chinese adults is 11. 2 percent, making China home to the largest number of diabetics in the world.

The incidence of diabetes among Chinese adults is 11. 2 percent, making China home to the largest number of diabetics in the world.

About one-third of new diabetes cases in the world also take place in China, with the incidence rising 10 times in the past 40 years. Moreover, about one-third of the Chinese population is in pre-diabetes stage.

Education and proper intervention are extremely important for diabetes prevention and control, according to local medical experts ahead of the World Diabetes Day on Sunday.

Experts said the rise of diabetes in China is related to the increasing prevalence of obesity, which also causes a rise in other chronic diseases such as hypertension, high blood fat, sleep apnea syndrome and gout.

Medical experts said controlling obesity is a preventive measure for diabetes, and is also the most effective way to treat and even cure diabetes.

"Under traditional concepts, diabetes is a life-long chronic disease, which only can be controlled but not cured," said Dr Yang Chengcan from Shanghai 9th People's Hospital.

"But research has found a reduction of over 15 percent of weight can be an effective measure for diabetes. A weight-centered treatment can help patients reduce medication and even get rid of medication.

"Weight-loss surgery is playing an increasing role in diabetes treatment at present, especially after the introduction of minimally invasive surgical methods."