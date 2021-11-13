﻿
News / Metro

Experts take action to curb rise of diabetes

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:57 UTC+8, 2021-11-13       0
The incidence of diabetes among Chinese adults is 11. 2 percent, making China home to the largest number of diabetics in the world.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:57 UTC+8, 2021-11-13       0

The incidence of diabetes among Chinese adults is 11. 2 percent, making China home to the largest number of diabetics in the world.

About one-third of new diabetes cases in the world also take place in China, with the incidence rising 10 times in the past 40 years. Moreover, about one-third of the Chinese population is in pre-diabetes stage.

Education and proper intervention are extremely important for diabetes prevention and control, according to local medical experts ahead of the World Diabetes Day on Sunday.

Experts said the rise of diabetes in China is related to the increasing prevalence of obesity, which also causes a rise in other chronic diseases such as hypertension, high blood fat, sleep apnea syndrome and gout.

Medical experts said controlling obesity is a preventive measure for diabetes, and is also the most effective way to treat and even cure diabetes.

"Under traditional concepts, diabetes is a life-long chronic disease, which only can be controlled but not cured," said Dr Yang Chengcan from Shanghai 9th People's Hospital.

"But research has found a reduction of over 15 percent of weight can be an effective measure for diabetes. A weight-centered treatment can help patients reduce medication and even get rid of medication.

"Weight-loss surgery is playing an increasing role in diabetes treatment at present, especially after the introduction of minimally invasive surgical methods."

Experts take action to curb rise of diabetes
Ti Gong

Doctors at Shanghai 9th People's Hospital conduct weight-loss surgery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     