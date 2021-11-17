COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 new imported case

The patient is a Chinese returning from Japan. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

One imported COVID-19 case was reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 15.

The new case has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 12 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,414 imported cases, 2,352 have been discharged upon recovery and 62 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.