Mural masterpieces from regional China on display

The curtain rose on an exhibition featuring a mural replication of Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, at Xuhui Art Museum on Friday.

The display showcases mural works of Shigatse between the 13th and 15th century and depicts their creation process, composition, coloring, lines and change, according to Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

The exhibition replicates Palcho Monastery in Shigatse and blends in historic backgrounds.

A multidimensional art space is presented on the museum's second floor.



Old mural works are revived and recreated via multimedia technologies and installations, offering a magic and interactive experience for audiences.

The audio-visual effects and interactive installations enable people to experience the charm of the murals in a unique way.

Mural paintings in Shigatse between the 13th and 15th centuries are rarely known to the public, but are regarded as "painting masterpieces of landmark significance," the bureau said.

Art museum staff spent two years visiting Shigatse many times and studied historic documents to present the display.

This year marks the 27th year of Shanghai's assistance of Shigatse.

The free exhibition, held at 1413 Huaihai Road M., will run through May 22.