﻿
News / Metro

Gifts and hugs for children at vaccination site

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:09 UTC+8, 2021-11-20       0
Lollipops, balloons and even singing and dancing were presented at the Sanjiang Road vaccination site on Saturday.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:09 UTC+8, 2021-11-20       0
Gifts and hugs for children at vaccination site
Dong Jun / SHINE

A nurse gives a girl a lollipop after receiving a shot.

Lollipops, balloons and even singing and dancing were presented at the Sanjiang Road vaccination site on Saturday, the first day Shanghai offered COVID-19 shots for children aged between 3 and 5 years old.

Children in this age group are mainly kindergarten students, who went to designated sites after making reservations with their parents or guardians.

"To relive children's anxiety, we made special preparation," said Zhou Xia, a medical staff member at the Sanjiang Road site in Xuhui District.

"In addition to paediatricians and psychologists on stand-by, we have prepared small toys, lollipops and cartoon stick paper to encourage children. Actors dressed as cartoon characters also sing and dance with children, who are undergoing the 30-minute observation time, to cheer them up."

Gifts and hugs for children at vaccination site
Dong Jun / SHINE

The boy cries while receiving an injection.

The site serviced about 800 minors, mainly kindergarten students, on Saturday. Another 800 children have reserved the shots for Sunday.

There are only two sites specially for minors to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Xuhui District.

"Since our site is specially for minors, we have made proper preparation for the task and make the decoration, process and service cozy and convenient for minors and their parents," said Chen Chen from Shanghai 8th People's Hospital, which is in charge of the Sanjiang Road site.

A mother, with her 3-year-old son, expressed her satisfaction and gratitude to all medical staff and service persons in the site.

"All people are very kind and nice to children," she said. "The nurse calmed my son and ensured she was very gentle while giving the injection. Receiving the shots is a protection for children under the current pandemic."

Gifts and hugs for children at vaccination site
Dong Jun / SHINE

The mother helps her 3-year-old son receive an injection.

Shanghai announced the COVID-19 vaccination plans for children between the ages of 3-5 on Wednesday. Reservations started on Thursday. Parents or guardians can make reservations on Shanghai's health cloud app Jiankangyun, or the city's public service platform Suishenban.

Vaccines currently available are developed by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd and Sinovac Biotech.

All need two shots with an interval of three to eight weeks.

Vaccination plans for children of this age group from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and foreign countries will be announced later.

Gifts and hugs for children at vaccination site
Dong Jun / SHINE

A nurse uses a wand to guide children to the 30-minute medical observation area after injection.

Gifts and hugs for children at vaccination site
Dong Jun / SHINE

Actors dressed as cartoon characters interact with children.

Gifts and hugs for children at vaccination site
Dong Jun / SHINE

A boy gets a hug from a bear.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     