Popular girl group appears at carnival in city

AKB48 Team SH, a Chinese sister group of Japan's popular AKB48 girl group, presented the 2nd Genki Carnival in Shanghai over the weekend.

Thirty-seven members of the group gathered at the carnival to perform around 30 songs in different styles and interact with local fans.

The group also revealed that their new song "Oogoe Diamond" will be released in March.

Additionally, the idol group has agreed to cooperate with Himalaya FM on some of the podcast platform's programs.

Next year, the girl group will continue to stage tour performances around the country.