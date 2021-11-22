﻿
News / Metro

Popular girl group appears at carnival in city

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:54 UTC+8, 2021-11-22       0
AKB48 Team SH, a Chinese sister group of Japan's popular AKB48 girl group, presented the 2nd Genki Carnival in Shanghai over the weekend.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:54 UTC+8, 2021-11-22       0

AKB48 Team SH, a Chinese sister group of Japan's popular AKB48 girl group, presented the 2nd Genki Carnival in Shanghai over the weekend.

Thirty-seven members of the group gathered at the carnival to perform around 30 songs in different styles and interact with local fans.

The group also revealed that their new song "Oogoe Diamond" will be released in March.

Additionally, the idol group has agreed to cooperate with Himalaya FM on some of the podcast platform's programs.

Next year, the girl group will continue to stage tour performances around the country.

Popular girl group appears at carnival in city
Ti Gong

AKB48 Team SH presented the Genki Carnival in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     