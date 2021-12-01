UN-backed bridge created to help Chinese companies soar internationally

A bridge helping China's businesses participate in the international public procurement market is being created under the umbrella of a United Nations program.

A bridge helping China's businesses participate in the international public procurement market is being created in Qingpu District under the umbrella of a program on sustainable procurement of the United Nations and international organizations.

The United Nations International Procurement Conference, with a theme of "multinational collaboration and joint development," was held online at Qingpu District's Xihongqiao Tonglian, an industrial park in the core business district of Hongqiao, on Tuesday.

Procurement officials from six organizations of the UN elaborated upon recent procurement demand and data and offered suggestions to suppliers, helping companies learn procurement-related issues of the UN.

In total, 213 companies attended the online event and the number of clicks totaled 71,393.

Positioning itself as the "gate of Shanghai; an international hub," Qingpu is amplifying the procurement effect of the UN, accelerating the establishment of a new international trade platform in the Xujing area, and building a bridge of innovation and mutually beneficial cooperation for companies in the Yangtze River Delta region, said Yang Xiaojing, deputy Party secretary and acting director of Qingpu District.

The "Knowledge Sharing, Capacity Building, and Supporting Service Program on Sustainable Procurement of UN/International Organizations" was launched in late June in the Xujing area, where the National Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue of the China International Import Expo, is located.

The program aims to create a platform for Chinese businesses to participate in the international public procurement market and promote and encourage sustainable procurement with the ultimate goal of carbon neutrality.

Through knowledge sharing and capacity building, the program will particularly help small- and medium-sized enterprises and firms set up by female entrepreneurs to participate in the procurement market of international organizations and tackle challenges such as a lack of capacity, information and support services.

It hopes to create an environment of fair competition and at the same time lower the procurement cost of international organizations.

The program will forge partnerships and promote China's SMEs and female-entrepreneur-led firms to establish and enhance cooperation with international organizations.

It is expected that the smooth operation of the program will facilitate sustainable development and offset the gap and disadvantage of China's companies on the international stage, officials said.