﻿
News / Metro

UN-backed bridge created to help Chinese companies soar internationally

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:19 UTC+8, 2021-12-01       0
A bridge helping China's businesses participate in the international public procurement market is being created under the umbrella of a United Nations program.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:19 UTC+8, 2021-12-01       0
UN-backed bridge created to help Chinese companies soar internationally
Ti Gong

The "Knowledge Sharing, Capacity Building, and Supporting Service Program on Sustainable Procurement of UN/International Organizations" is conducted in Qingpu District's Xujing area.

A bridge helping China's businesses participate in the international public procurement market is being created in Qingpu District under the umbrella of a program on sustainable procurement of the United Nations and international organizations.

The United Nations International Procurement Conference, with a theme of "multinational collaboration and joint development," was held online at Qingpu District's Xihongqiao Tonglian, an industrial park in the core business district of Hongqiao, on Tuesday.

Procurement officials from six organizations of the UN elaborated upon recent procurement demand and data and offered suggestions to suppliers, helping companies learn procurement-related issues of the UN.

In total, 213 companies attended the online event and the number of clicks totaled 71,393.

Positioning itself as the "gate of Shanghai; an international hub," Qingpu is amplifying the procurement effect of the UN, accelerating the establishment of a new international trade platform in the Xujing area, and building a bridge of innovation and mutually beneficial cooperation for companies in the Yangtze River Delta region, said Yang Xiaojing, deputy Party secretary and acting director of Qingpu District.

UN-backed bridge created to help Chinese companies soar internationally
Ti Gong

A venue of the conference

The "Knowledge Sharing, Capacity Building, and Supporting Service Program on Sustainable Procurement of UN/International Organizations" was launched in late June in the Xujing area, where the National Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue of the China International Import Expo, is located.

The program aims to create a platform for Chinese businesses to participate in the international public procurement market and promote and encourage sustainable procurement with the ultimate goal of carbon neutrality.

Through knowledge sharing and capacity building, the program will particularly help small- and medium-sized enterprises and firms set up by female entrepreneurs to participate in the procurement market of international organizations and tackle challenges such as a lack of capacity, information and support services.

It hopes to create an environment of fair competition and at the same time lower the procurement cost of international organizations.

The program will forge partnerships and promote China's SMEs and female-entrepreneur-led firms to establish and enhance cooperation with international organizations.

It is expected that the smooth operation of the program will facilitate sustainable development and offset the gap and disadvantage of China's companies on the international stage, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     