﻿
News / Metro

Xintiandi police chief honored as one of China's best public servants

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:18 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0
Li Yong, director of the Xintiandi Police Station, has been named one of the 32 "Best Public Servants in China."
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:18 UTC+8, 2021-12-02       0
Xintiandi police chief honored as one of China's best public servants
Ti Gong

Li Yong, director of the Xintiandi Police Station.

Li Yong, director of the Xintiandi Police Station in Huangpu District, was conferred the title of "The Best Public Servant in China" on Thursday.

He was among 32 people around the country who received the honor and the only one from Shanghai.

Having worked at the police station for 12 years, Li, 43, was promoted to his current post in April this year. Prior to that, Li, who is well versed in English, was assigned to work at Shanghai Pudong International Airport to coordinate COVID-19 quarantine measures for incoming travelers for a year.

During his career as a police officer, he has twice been assigned to United Nations peacekeeping duties overseas.

Li's beat, Xintiandi, is known to have a highly demanding profile. Covering a size of 70 soccer pitches, it's one of the smallest jurisdictions of any police station in Shanghai, but it's also one of the most popular tourist spots, one of the busiest business districts and one of the most densely populated areas in the city.

The popular Xintiandi shopping streets are visited by more than 20 million people every year. They're one of the favorite haunts of the city's expats.

The Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which is located within Li's jurisdiction, has had more than 4.5 million visitors in the past four years.

Around 600 international companies have offices in Xintiandi, and the place has been dubbed "mini-UN", thanks to its 2,000-plus residents from more than 30 countries and regions.

During his mission at the police station, not one major public security incident was reported from the area, and residents and businesses seem very satisfied with his work, according to Shanghai police.

Li has been honored several times by the Ministry of Public Security as well as the public security bureaus at city and district levels and the Shanghai government for his excellent work.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huangpu
Pudong
Xintiandi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     