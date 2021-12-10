COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 new imported patient reported

The patient is a Chinese returning from the UAE. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

One imported COVID-19 case was reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 6.

The patient has been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 58 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,512 imported cases, 2,451 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 387 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.