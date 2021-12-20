News / Metro

Dates announced for new SPC session next year

The sixth session of the 15th Shanghai People's Congress (SPC) will be held from January 20 to 23 next year.
The sixth session of the 15th Shanghai People's Congress will start on January 20 and close on January 23 next year, it was announced on Monday.

The SPC is the city's legislature.

Legislators will hear and deliberate on work reports of the government, the standing committee of the SPC, the Shanghai High People's Court and the Shanghai People's Procuratorate.

Reports on the execution of the city's budget in 2021 and economic and social development plans will be deliberated, and the budget and plans for the new year will be put to a vote.

Legislators will also deliberate on the draft amendment of the rules of procedure of the SPC and vote on various by-elections and nominations.

In addition, they will put forward suggestions regarding policy matters to the government as well as legislative proposals.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
