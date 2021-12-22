News / Metro

Newcomer parma wallabies bask in Shanghai Zoo limelight

A trio of parma wallabies – two males and a female – is now greeting visitors at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District after more than one month of quarantine.
Ti Gong

A parma wallaby at Shanghai Zoo.

Ti Gong

The parma wallabies eat vegetables at Shanghai Zoo.

Shanghai Zoo in Changning District has three newcomers. A trio of parma wallabies is now greeting visitors after more than one month of quarantine.

The zoo introduced the three parma wallabies – two males and a female – in October for the first time.

Indigenous to forests in Australia, parma wallabies are good at jumping and are among the smaller kangaroos with an average height of 50 centimeters.

They were highly vigilant when arriving at the zoo, particularly when animal keepers approached them, but after one week, they got gradually accustomed to the new environment, zoo officials said.

Ti Gong

A parma wallaby jumps at Shanghai Zoo.

Ti Gong

One of the parma wallabies seems to be gazing at something.

The trio are curious about the food prepared for them. They are fed grass, carrots and green vegetables at present.

The animal is very timid and is good at hiding in the wild, the zoo operator revealed.

When the temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius, animal keepers take them into indoor rooms with floor heating.

There are kangaroos of four species at the zoo now.

Changning
Shanghai Zoo
