Shanghai Botanical Garden to offer free admission

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:10 UTC+8, 2021-12-28
Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District will exempt admission charges from next year as Shanghai looks to lure more people into city parks and enjoy its green environment.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:10 UTC+8, 2021-12-28       0
Shanghai Botanical Garden to offer free admission
Ti Gong

Shanghai Botanical Garden

Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District will exempt admission charges from next year as Shanghai looks to lure more people into city parks and enjoy its green environment, the city's greenery authorities said on Tuesday.

Currently, only 13 of the 438 city parks in Shanghai charge admission fees, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

However, reservations to the botanical garden will be mandatory due to COVID-19 prevention and control requirements.

Admission fees to greenhouses, a bonsai garden and an orchid garden of the botanical garden will be retained.

The botanical garden, built in 1974, has improved its facilities involving benches and public toilets and audio guide services recently to create a more comfortable environment for visitors.

It has a daily maximum reception capacity of 78,600 visits and an instantaneous capacity of 26,200 visits.

Shanghai Botanical Garden to offer free admission
Ti Gong

Shanghai Botanical Garden

Century Park and Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area and Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District have been open for free since the beginning of July.

The number of visits to these parks has surged 80 to 100 percent since July compared with when there was no free admission, according to the bureau.

"The free opening of Shanghai Botanical Garden is estimated to bring huge pressure on nearby traffic and pandemic prevention," said Fang Yan, bureau deputy director. "However, we still made the decision as it benefits the public."

Measures will be taken to prevent crowding at entrances of the botanical garden and patrols will be beefed up, in collaboration with police and urban management officials, to ensure safety, Fang added.

More local parks are now expected to offer free entry, according to the bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
