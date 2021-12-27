News / Metro

Digital music festival honors talented musicians

David Soltany of France won the top prize in the original game music contest at the 2021 International Digital Music Festival, co-hosted by the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.
The 2021 International Digital Music Festival, which was hosted by the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and music production company Unisonar this month, offered a platform for educational institutions, corporations and local governments to exchange ideas and cooperate in the field of digital music.

Activities, including seminars and a game music competition, were organized. David Soltany from France won the top prize in the original game music contest.

China's Gao Yuzhe and Chen Yixuan shared the second prize, while Andrew Osano from the United States, Spaniard Norman Gabriel Gomez Ballester and Hugo Heynard of France took the third prize.

The competition received 353 pieces of original works from all over the world.

A total of 14 contestants were selected after preliminary evaluation to take part in the final, in which the Shanghai Conservatory of Music Symphony Orchestra performed the new tracks created by each finalist.

Unisonar also invited global industry icons to sit on the judging panel for the final. They included Thomas Parisch, Unisonar's music director and two-time Hollywood Music in Media Award-winning musician; and Christopher Young, a Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated composer.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Conservatory of Music Symphony Orchestra performed works by each of the 14 finalists live.

