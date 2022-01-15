News / Metro

Shanghai confirms first Omicron infections

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:16 UTC+8, 2022-01-15       0
Shanghai's new local COVID-19 infections have been confirmed as the highly infectious Omicron variant.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:16 UTC+8, 2022-01-15       0
Shanghai confirms first Omicron infections
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The milk tea store at 228 Yuyuan Road was been elevated to a medium-level risk area on Thursday.

Shanghai's new local COVID-19 infections have been confirmed as the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Shanghai reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three local asymptomatic cases on Thursday. They are related to an imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case reported in the city on Tuesday.

The genetic sequencing has confirmed the new cases were infected with the Omicron variant, which is more transmissible than the previously dominant Delta variant, according to the National Health Commission.

"The multiple infectors had many social activities, posing high risks of community transmission and wider spread of the virus," He Qinghua, an official with the commission told a press conference on Saturday.

The new local Omicron cases were reported along with several new cases in Zhuhai and Zhongshan in south Guangdong Province. All the new infections have been confirmed as the Omicron variant.

Infections of Omicron have also appeared in north Tianjin, northeast Liaoning and central Henan provinces this year.

"The Omicron variant, which is spreading faster and is more infectious, is rapidly replacing other COVID-19 variants across the world," said Mi Feng, the spokesperson of the commission.

According to the World Health Organization, genetic sequencing has showed some 58.5 percent of the infections across the globe in the last month were caused by the Omicron variant.

Since January, the daily number of new infections reached the record high of 3.5 million around the world, Mi said.

To fight against the new round of the pandemic, a total of 2.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in China as of Friday. Some 1.2 billion people in the country have been fully vaccinated with two shots.

China is facing the double challenges brought about by the Delta and Omicron variants.

As the Spring Festival travel rush is about to begin on Monday, the anti-COVID-19 situation is tough given the increasing movement and gatherings of people.

Some 54,000 related people in Shanghai, including 304 close contacts and 2,830 secondary contacts, have been tracked across the city and undergone quarantine measures. All have tested negative so far.

Most of the close contacts and risky groups are related to the milk tea store at 228 Yuyuan Road in Jing'an District, where the confirmed cases work.

The store named "China Fresh Tea" has become Shanghai's only medium-level risk area. Employees working at other chain stores of the milk tea brand have tested negative.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     