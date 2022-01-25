COVID-19 booster shots available for Shanghai expats beginning tomorrow

Foreigners over the age of 18 and residents from Hong Kong and Macau in Shanghai can register for COVID-19 booster shots beginning Tuesday at 8pm.

Foreigners over the age of 18 and residents from Hong Kong and Macau in Shanghai can register for COVID-19 booster shots beginning from Tuesday at 8pm, Shanghai health authorities announced this morning, and inoculations will commence tomorrow.

Also, vaccination reservations for foreign minors and children from Hong Kong and Macau between the ages of 3 and 11 will kick off at the same time.

Hong Kong and Macau residents can make reservations using their residence permit or Mainland Travel Permit via Jiankangyun, or Health Cloud app, by scanning the QR code below to get booster shots starting tomorrow.

Foreign residents can also make an appointment through Jiankangyun by scanning the QR code below. At their booster shot appointments, they must show their passports, international travel files or other identity documents.

Parents and guardians of children who are in the above age group will have to make appointments on their behalf and provide information such as the parents' or guardians' names, identity document numbers and contact info. They also should escort their children during the vaccination process.

People over the age of 70 should be accompanied by their families when getting vaccinations.

Foreigners and residents from Hong Kong and Macau over the age of 18 who receive the booster shot will receive the same vaccine type they had previously.

The price of the booster shot is 100 yuan (US$15.71) for expats who do not have social medical insurance in China and free for Hong Kong and Macau residents.

Foreigners who have social medical insurance in China will receive the shot for free.