News / Metro

COVID-19 booster shots available for Shanghai expats beginning tomorrow

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:36 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0
Foreigners over the age of 18 and residents from Hong Kong and Macau in Shanghai can register for COVID-19 booster shots beginning Tuesday at 8pm.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:36 UTC+8, 2022-01-25       0

Foreigners over the age of 18 and residents from Hong Kong and Macau in Shanghai can register for COVID-19 booster shots beginning from Tuesday at 8pm, Shanghai health authorities announced this morning, and inoculations will commence tomorrow.

Also, vaccination reservations for foreign minors and children from Hong Kong and Macau between the ages of 3 and 11 will kick off at the same time.

Hong Kong and Macau residents can make reservations using their residence permit or Mainland Travel Permit via Jiankangyun, or Health Cloud app, by scanning the QR code below to get booster shots starting tomorrow.

Foreign residents can also make an appointment through Jiankangyun by scanning the QR code below. At their booster shot appointments, they must show their passports, international travel files or other identity documents.

COVID-19 booster shots available for Shanghai expats beginning tomorrow

Reservation QR code for Hong Kong and Macau residents.

COVID-19 booster shots available for Shanghai expats beginning tomorrow

Reservation QR code for foreigners

Parents and guardians of children who are in the above age group will have to make appointments on their behalf and provide information such as the parents' or guardians' names, identity document numbers and contact info. They also should escort their children during the vaccination process.

People over the age of 70 should be accompanied by their families when getting vaccinations.

Foreigners and residents from Hong Kong and Macau over the age of 18 who receive the booster shot will receive the same vaccine type they had previously.

The price of the booster shot is 100 yuan (US$15.71) for expats who do not have social medical insurance in China and free for Hong Kong and Macau residents.

Foreigners who have social medical insurance in China will receive the shot for free.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     