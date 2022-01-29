News / Metro

Heart 'as small as almond' but fetus surgery a success

Local medical experts have announced the success of an in utero surgery on a 27-week fetus with a serious congenital heart disease.
Local medical experts have announced the success of an in utero surgery on a 27-week fetus with a serious congenital heart disease.

The condition was uncovered during a prenatal check. The parents went to Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital and received multidisciplinary consultation from experts from the hospital and Shanghai Children's Medical Center.

Doctors initially found the pulmonary valve was extremely narrow and had a possibility of blockage. The baby would not be able to get enough oxygen after delivery. Moreover, the narrowing also could impact heart development, leading to a heart function limited to 70 percent of normal.

During a follow-up check, doctors found the fetus' pulmonary valve was blocked completely and the right ventricle had a poor development. If not treated, the right ventricle could lose its function completely.

Doctors from the two hospitals jointly launched the surgery on Thursday. They opened the blockage to slow down the disease's deterioration and boost the development of ventricle and major blood vessels.

"It was a very challenging surgery, as the baby's disease is complicated and the heart is as small as a almond," said Dr Sun Luming, director of fetal medicine department of Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital.

"We conducted very detailed preparation and made various pre-plans. When we cleared the blockage and saw the blood flow, we all burst into tears."

Ti Gong

A team of doctors from two hospitals participated in the surgery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
