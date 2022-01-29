News / Metro

Astronomers discover unique 'white dwarf' star

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:25 UTC+8, 2022-01-29       0
The unknown object sent out strong radio signals for about 30 to 60 seconds every 18 minutes, being one of the brightest radio sources in the sky.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:25 UTC+8, 2022-01-29       0
SSI ļʱ

Astronomers have for the first time discovered a star with a super strong magnetic field in the Milky Way.

The newly found space object, about 4,200 light-years away from our solar system, is likely a magnetar or white dwarf, widely known as dead stars which are collapsed cores left after a sun-like star dies.

The result has been published in leading scientific journal Nature.

Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker from the Curtin University node of the International Center for Radio Astronomy Research led the research. Research assistant Zhang Xiang from the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory is the second author of the publication.

Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

They first discovered something strange in early 2018 after using the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) telescope in western Australia, a precursor instrument for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) – a global initiative to build the world's largest radio telescopes.

The unknown object sent out strong radio signals for about 30 to 60 seconds every 18 minutes, being one of the brightest radio sources in the sky. This was unique.

According to Zhang, the discovery indicates the existence of long-period magnetar in the Milky Way, which helps scientists understand stellar evolution and death. More research to figure out its origin and find more of its kind is underway.

The Shanghai Astronomical Observatory is a member of the MWA. China's SKA Regional Centre Prototype, funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is hosted by the observatory and contributed to processing the MWA observations used in this research.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     