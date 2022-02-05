Transport networks on right track to cope with Spring Festival return rush

Shanghai's railway and transport networks are geared up for the return of travellers who celebrated the Spring Festival with family in their home provinces.

Welcoming The Year Of The Tiger

More than 360,000 people were predicted to arrive in Shanghai's railway stations on Saturday, the 20th day of this Spring Festival rush peak, the China Railway Shanghai Group said. One hundred and twenty two pairs of double-way passenger trains have been added to cope with the rush.

Passengers from Fuyang, Hefei, Anqing, Xuzhou in Anhui and Jiangsu provinces and other places have increased significantly, according the group.

The city's subway and bus system have started to run extra trains and buses to cope with the return rush.

From Saturday, the Shanghai Metro will dispatch more trains on lines 1, 2, 3 and 4.

In addition, Metro lines 1, 2, 7, 9, 10, and 13 will carry out normal weekend delayed operations.

Also, 24 special bus lines and seven temporary bus lines have put into use.

Among them, the temporary lines will start operations running from February 6 to February 10, and February 12 to February 15, according to the city's road traffic authorities.

The travel rush started on January 17, and will end on February 25, running for 40 days.

As there are still COVID-19 outbreaks in some regions, the Shanghai's railway and transport systems are strictly following epidemic control and prevent measures.

The Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station and Shanghai Railway Station have increased disinfection in places and corners where passengers touch most frequently.

The Shanghai Metro is maintaining strict temperature and mask checks.

