News / Metro

Mayor Gong holds video talks with Inditex top officials

Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  16:29 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Inditex Executive Chairman Pablo Isla and CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras yesterday.
Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  16:29 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
Mayor Gong holds video talks with Inditex top officials

Mayor Gong Zheng in the video conference with top officials of Inditex.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Inditex Executive Chairman Pablo Isla and CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras yesterday.

"We hope Inditex will join in the construction of an international consumption center in Shanghai by further optimizing its functional layout in the city and also actively participate in the 5th China International Import Expo," Gong said.

"We will, as always, create a world-class business environment, and provide more accurate services for the development of various enterprises in Shanghai," he added.

Mayor Gong holds video talks with Inditex top officials

Inditex Executive Chairman Pablo Isla and CEO Oscar Garcia Maceira in the video conference.

Inditex would like to create a better future by joining hands with Shanghai in exploring more cooperation areas in the future, according to Isla and Garcia Maceiras.

Inditex, with its headquarters in Spain, is one of the largest global retailers of fashion brands, including Zara, with 12 companies in Shanghai, along with its Asia Pacific headquarters.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Oscar
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     