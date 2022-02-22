Mayor Gong holds video talks with Inditex top officials

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng held a video conference with Inditex Executive Chairman Pablo Isla and CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras yesterday.

"We hope Inditex will join in the construction of an international consumption center in Shanghai by further optimizing its functional layout in the city and also actively participate in the 5th China International Import Expo," Gong said.

"We will, as always, create a world-class business environment, and provide more accurate services for the development of various enterprises in Shanghai," he added.

Inditex would like to create a better future by joining hands with Shanghai in exploring more cooperation areas in the future, according to Isla and Garcia Maceiras.

Inditex, with its headquarters in Spain, is one of the largest global retailers of fashion brands, including Zara, with 12 companies in Shanghai, along with its Asia Pacific headquarters.